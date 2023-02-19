Dr. Naomi Wolf on Pfizer's Intentional Genocide

Dr. Naomi Wolf joined Steve Bannon on the War Room and discussed the result of her team’s Report 56. The results were frightening.

"Report 56 is just incontrovertible proof that we are at war. Because it shows that this injection, that I've been saying is a bio-weapon, is causing catastrophic damage in at least these 30 deceased people who were autopsied. So what they found is catastrophic lesions throughout the body on many, many organs…They found probable cause, or likely cause that the vaccine was the cause..."

