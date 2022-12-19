Am I My Brother's Keeper (Genesis 4:1-9)? Empathy with Accountability (Lesson 6)

Are you your brother's keeper (Genesis 4:1-9)? The TimeKeeper discusses the need for empathy as we move into this time of tribulation and people suffer from the consequences of their ignorance and apathy. The TimeKeeper points out the need to remain empathetic while still holding indivuals accountable for their choices and reminds us to consider who the real perpetrators are rather than turning on our fellow neighbors.
Other Videos You May Like:
Lesson 1 - Improve Critical Thinking Using Datum and Measurement - You're Running Out Of Time https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kF4Z91y-sXU&t=10s
Lesson 2 - Thinking vs. Feeling https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mey_Dlppv-c
Lesson 3 - Ignorance vs. Nescience https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5048kOTscCw
Lesson 4 - Simple Problem Deconstruction https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klXQpjXE4QM&t=2s
Lesson 5 - Signature Intelligence https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ng5R4U_9-Vk
The TimeKeeper Journeys Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAoJjuv5gg7XqMKq-V4feyg
