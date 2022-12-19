Am I My Brother's Keeper (Genesis 4:1-9)? Empathy with Accountability (Lesson 6)

Are you your brother's keeper (Genesis 4:1-9)? The TimeKeeper discusses the need for empathy as we move into this time of tribulation and people suffer from the consequences of their ignorance and apathy. The TimeKeeper points out the need to remain empathetic while still holding indivuals accountable for their choices and reminds us to consider who the real perpetrators are rather than turning on our fellow neighbors.

