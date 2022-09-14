EPOCH TV: Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
Supreme Court to Decide Who Controls Elections; Anti-Fraud Force Grows Under Trump
The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case under Moore v. Harper that could determine who ultimately controls the laws on America’s elections. This could give greater powers to the state legislatures, not just on election laws, but even on a possible contingent election.
Meanwhile, victories in local elections and new grassroots movements on election roles such as poll watchers are aligning under former President Donald Trump; and the establishment media is warning this could swing an upcoming election.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
