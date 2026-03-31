The City That Became A Trap: Ukrainian Prisoners On The Situation In Konstantinovka

The Konstantinovka area in Donbas, until recently considered one of the key logistical hubs of the Ukrainian grouping, is turning into a zone where Ukrainian units are losing the ability to mount organized resistance. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi acknowledged that Russian forces have intensified operations in this direction and are attacking from multiple sides, but insists that the situation is "under overall control." The picture on the ground suggests otherwise.

During the advance of Russian units, a group of servicemen from the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine laid down their weapons and surrendered. Denys Lyashko, Mykola Voznyk, and Eduard Prokopchuk described in detail the conditions in which they found themselves.

According to them, retreating into Konstantinovka turned into a trap:

"In the city, it turned out that half of it is no longer ours. As I understand it, our guys ran into yours when they were retreating from their positions. Yours are practically everywhere, and we have no communication. It's unclear who is where. Yes, it's unclear where to go, where to exit. And behind us are yours, and in front — yours, on the side. It's completely unclear what to do."

This complete disorientation, combined with the lack of supplies, pushed them to decide to surrender.

@Southfront

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