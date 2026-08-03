LifeWise Academy Helps Students Grow in Character With Bible Education - Andrea Small





LifeWise Academy is impacting the lives of public school students by bringing the good news of the Gospel to kids in a new and exciting way. This incredible program helps public school students grow in their character by offering Biblical education during school hours - an option that many people don’t even know is an option. Andrea Small is the area director for LifeWise Academy, and she explains the legal basis for the program and the criteria that must be met for kids to participate. She also highlights the three main pillars of the program: the heart (Gospel), the head (Scripture), and the hands (character). Kids who participate in LifeWise tend to experience improved school attendance, a lower discipline rate, and higher academic performance.









TAKEAWAYS





Anyone can participate in LifeWise Academy, and if you don’t have a chapter in your school district, you can start one





LifeWise utilizes the high-quality curriculum of The Gospel Project in their classes





The academy takes students through the entire Bible over a five-year period





Visit LifeWise.org to learn more about the academy and how to get connected









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

LifeWise video: https://bit.ly/4u04loC

Off School Property trailer: https://bit.ly/4ul9hnO

Watch Off School Property for free: https://bit.ly/4t3REb7

Zorach v. Clauson: https://bit.ly/4fJT7Pg





🔗 CONNECT WITH LIFEWISE ACADEMY

Website: https://lifewise.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeWiseAcademy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifewiseacademy/

X: https://x.com/LifeWiseAcademy

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4hKfBlK





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

https://counterculturemom.com/download-new-app/





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2025 Recap & 2026 Goals: https://bit.ly/2026CCM

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #AndreaSmall #Bible2School #PublicSchool #BibleEducation #LifeWiseAcademy #ChristianParenting #KidsMinistry #FaithOverFear #JesusSaves #BiblicalParenting #Homeschooling #Homesteading



