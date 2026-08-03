LifeWise Academy Helps Students Grow in Character With Bible Education - Andrea Small

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LifeWise Academy is impacting the lives of public school students by bringing the good news of the Gospel to kids in a new and exciting way. This incredible program helps public school students grow in their character by offering Biblical education during school hours - an option that many people don’t even know is an option. Andrea Small is the area director for LifeWise Academy, and she explains the legal basis for the program and the criteria that must be met for kids to participate. She also highlights the three main pillars of the program: the heart (Gospel), the head (Scripture), and the hands (character). Kids who participate in LifeWise tend to experience improved school attendance, a lower discipline rate, and higher academic performance.
TAKEAWAYS
Anyone can participate in LifeWise Academy, and if you don’t have a chapter in your school district, you can start one
LifeWise utilizes the high-quality curriculum of The Gospel Project in their classes
The academy takes students through the entire Bible over a five-year period
Visit LifeWise.org to learn more about the academy and how to get connected
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
LifeWise video: https://bit.ly/4u04loC
Off School Property trailer: https://bit.ly/4ul9hnO
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Zorach v. Clauson: https://bit.ly/4fJT7Pg
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Website: https://lifewise.org/
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YouTube: https://bit.ly/4hKfBlK
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