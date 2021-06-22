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Informed Consent - Ickonic Original Film
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179 views • June 22, 2021
Vaccines are not safe. They never have been. Please watch this documentary. No copyright infringement intended. This video is being uploaded for the sake of informational purposes. Wake up humanity!
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