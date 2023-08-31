💥💯💥 Oliver Anthony tells Joe Rogan his incredibly powerful story!

💥💯💥Oliver Anthony tells Joe Rogan that he gave his life to God once he hit rock bottom in his mental health crisis around six months ago. Once his life turned around, he began to take his music seriously. Just a few months after crying out to God, he ascended to fame after singing a song that tugged on the heartstrings of millions around the world hoping for a better way of life. What an incredibly powerful story!





"I just felt hopeless like almost the way a child feels hopeless when you can't find your parent. I just didn't have anything left in me. I just decided right then and there. I know I can't do this anymore. I just told God, I'll give all this shit up. I'll quit being angry about things. We'll start over again. I'll make Him the focus and not me. And I just tried to let my ego and everything that I was and just let that go. I feel like God is working inadvertently through certain people to get his point across... I just changed my perspective. I quit worrying about me and I started worrying about what it is that I'm supposed to do.





It talks in the Bible about being a servant and giving up my desire and my will and whatever it is that I want to do. It's about trying to use what I have as a tool versus doing what I can in the moment to give myself whatever satisfaction. It's about letting go of your ego. All human beings idolize something. We all have false idols. Whether it's our phone, celebrity, it's something we do, addiction to food or drugs. For me it was just trying to make God and concept of what He wants done on this earth my idol vs anything else. We all serve some master whether we realize it or not."





@joerogan





@AintGottaDollar





https://twitter.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1696974832678875211?s=20