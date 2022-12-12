Allmax Nutrition Meal Prep All-In-One Real Food Meal Replacement Review & Overview 🍎🍇🍄🥑

All New from Allmax Nutrition is Meal Prep, the brands All-In-One Meal Replacement. This product is made with real whole foods with protein sourced from Meat, Eggs, and Legumes. It contains a Protein Blend, Whole Grain Fusion, Fruit and Veggie Medley, an Electro Hydration Complex, and a Superfood Matrix including Mushroom, Ginger, and Matcha Green Tea. This product is very versatile in that it could be used as a meal replacement or a weight gainer, and you can alter how many scoops you mix in with your shake yes vary the calorie count from as little as 140 calories per serving to as much as 550 calories per serving. In this video we run through the macros and tell you more about Meal Prep, and we also give the Banana Nut Bread flavor a taste test.

