BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ENEMY AT THE GATES: Trevor Loudon Unmasks the Sinister Alliance Working to Destroy America | Episode 38 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
184 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 22 hours ago

Renowned author and anti-communist activist Trevor Loudon joins us for a compelling discussion on the intricate web connecting Islamic radicals and the political landscape in the United States, the red-green-blue alliance of Marxist leftists-Islamists globalists. Trevor offers a deep dive into the Marxist Islamist revolution happening on American soil and shares his perspective on the rise of Islamic radicals openly discussing terrorism. We explore the significant challenges posed by mass indoctrination in schools and left-wing influences in churches, and examine how historical tactics are being replicated in today's struggle for America's cultural and political landscape.




Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe




(0:00:00) - Islamic Radicals and Political Landscape


(0:13:17) - The Intersection of Communism and Islamism


(0:23:41) - Revolutionary Tactics of Marxist Communists


(0:36:58) - Communist Infiltration in American History


(0:50:32) - Biden, CCP, Communism, and Kamala's Roots


(1:06:04) - Communist Infiltration in American Politics


(1:19:56) - Chinese Influence in American Politics


(1:28:12) - Faith, Freedom, and Courage




Join our email list and support us if you can, at https://laralogan.com/




Paid partnerships:




Bloodflow7.com/Lara


TryUltraLiver.com/Lara


GoldenRevive.com/Lara




Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan


Trevor Loudon on X: https://x.com/TrevorLoudon1




All music licensed via Artlist.io




Islamic Radicals, Marxist Islamist Revolution, Mass Indoctrination, Left-wing, Churches, Nazi Germany, Trump Administration, George Floyd Protests, Communist Infiltration, China, Faith, Freedom, Courage, Independent Journalism



Keywords
americalara logangoing rogue
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy