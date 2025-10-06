ENEMY AT THE GATES: Trevor Loudon Unmasks the Sinister Alliance Working to Destroy America | Episode 38 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

Renowned author and anti-communist activist Trevor Loudon joins us for a compelling discussion on the intricate web connecting Islamic radicals and the political landscape in the United States, the red-green-blue alliance of Marxist leftists-Islamists globalists. Trevor offers a deep dive into the Marxist Islamist revolution happening on American soil and shares his perspective on the rise of Islamic radicals openly discussing terrorism. We explore the significant challenges posed by mass indoctrination in schools and left-wing influences in churches, and examine how historical tactics are being replicated in today's struggle for America's cultural and political landscape.













(0:00:00) - Islamic Radicals and Political Landscape





(0:13:17) - The Intersection of Communism and Islamism





(0:23:41) - Revolutionary Tactics of Marxist Communists





(0:36:58) - Communist Infiltration in American History





(0:50:32) - Biden, CCP, Communism, and Kamala's Roots





(1:06:04) - Communist Infiltration in American Politics





(1:19:56) - Chinese Influence in American Politics





(1:28:12) - Faith, Freedom, and Courage













