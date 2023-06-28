IRS Raids Gun Shop

Goon Squad Steals Gun Owners’ Personal Info
* Zoe Warren, filmmaker and host of 2A For Today, discusses the importance of the Second Amendment in the face of tyranny.
* The IRS exists to terrorize patriotic Americans.
* IRS agents raided a Montana gun store and seized Firearms Transaction Records, which include gun purchasers’ personal information.
* The agencies had a warrant to take financial documents from the gun store.
* These records (ATF Form 4473) are not financial, but federal agents took them anyway.
* Disarming the people is a key step to ushering in tyranny.
* We are at the very hour our founding fathers warned us about.
The Stew Peters Show | 28 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2wvy0p-agents-steal-gun-owners-personal-information-with-no-warrant.html
