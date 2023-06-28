IRS Raids Gun Shop

Goon Squad Steals Gun Owners’ Personal Info

* Zoe Warren, filmmaker and host of 2A For Today, discusses the importance of the Second Amendment in the face of tyranny.

* The IRS exists to terrorize patriotic Americans.

* IRS agents raided a Montana gun store and seized Firearms Transaction Records, which include gun purchasers’ personal information.

* The agencies had a warrant to take financial documents from the gun store.

* These records (ATF Form 4473) are not financial, but federal agents took them anyway.

* Disarming the people is a key step to ushering in tyranny.

* We are at the very hour our founding fathers warned us about.





The Stew Peters Show | 28 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2wvy0p-agents-steal-gun-owners-personal-information-with-no-warrant.html

