The U.S. Military's Outdated Strategies and the Shifting Global Power Dynamics, an interview with Jeffrey Prather

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Military experts warn that modern warfare is changing faster than traditional defense systems can adapt. Aircraft carriers, tanks, and legacy strategies are increasingly vulnerable to cheap drones, autonomous weapons, and AI-powered swarm tactics. As new technologies redefine conflict, global power dynamics are shifting toward nations capable of mastering intelligent systems and decentralized warfare.
#AI #Military #DroneWar #FutureOfWar #Technology #Geopolitics #Defense #Innovation
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