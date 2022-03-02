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'Trains of refugees are coming in': LifeSite's team gives an update from Poland
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70 views • March 02, 2022
A quick update from Tim Jackson and Michael Hogan who are on the ground in Poland, at the train station in Chełm near the Ukrainian border, where trains of refugees are coming in.
More updates, with interviews and footage from inside Ukraine, to come. Stay tuned.
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More updates, with interviews and footage from inside Ukraine, to come. Stay tuned.
Please prayerfully consider a donation: https://www.lifefunder.com/ukraine
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Refugee_Train_03222
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
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Follow LifeSite on social media:
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Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
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