RETARDED PARASITES HUNTING FOR DUMB FOREIGNERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SIMPLETONS SUCKING ROCKS..... AGAIN
BEA (Graph/Article International Investment) https://www.bea.gov/news/2025/us-international-investment-position-4th-quarter-and-year-2024
Why bonds, not stocks, could predict the next economic crisis in the US
https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2025/4/15/why-bonds-not-stocks-could-predict-the-next-economic-crisis-in-the-us
Small businesses sue Trump administration over authority to impose tariffs
https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/14/business/small-businesses-trump-tariffs-lawsuit/index.html
When Whispers of Tariffs Crashed Markets - https://www.lordfed.co.uk/p/when-whispers-of-tariffs-crashed
Mike (A.I.) Adams - https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/1908749371144806824
Mirrored - Remarque88
ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@dtcorr8888:b?view=content
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
BITCHUTE (Crownuts) https://old.bitchute.com/channel/kN9FVa9ZwGRT/
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link -
https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/