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The Straight Unswiveled Truth On Snake Venom Claims With Andrew Kaufman, M.D.
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581 views • May 21, 2022
MIRRORED rfom https://rumble.com/v11hpkk-the-straight-unswiveled-truth-on-snake-venom-claims-with-andrew-kaufman-m.d.html
Published April 18, 2022
This video looks at the paper cited by Dr Bryan Ardis as the main evidence that snake venom plays a role in the current plandemic. The paper purports to have found a potential association between venom-like peptides found from various animals and Covid-19. Dr. Kaufman gives an overview of the relevant issues related to the snake venom controversy and gives a critical appraisal of the experiment and conclusions.
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Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group > https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica/
Published April 18, 2022
This video looks at the paper cited by Dr Bryan Ardis as the main evidence that snake venom plays a role in the current plandemic. The paper purports to have found a potential association between venom-like peptides found from various animals and Covid-19. Dr. Kaufman gives an overview of the relevant issues related to the snake venom controversy and gives a critical appraisal of the experiment and conclusions.
Join Free! True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information. The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:
Sign Up for my FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/
Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com/
True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com/
True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com/
Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
Order Shilajit-Mumijo > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop/
Join the Shilajit Savings Club > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/product/shilajit-subscription-quarterly/
Donate > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/donate/
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook > https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd/
Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group > https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica/
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