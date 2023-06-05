https://gettr.com/post/p2isanv4d76
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
According to the lawyers, we may receive an order coming from the appeal court earlier within two weeks.
根据律师的说法，我们可能会在两周内收到来自上诉法院的决定。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
