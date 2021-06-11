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Smartphones, The Neon God: Jew in the City Presents "The Sound of Silence" feat. The Maccabeats
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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14 views • June 11, 2021
Posted 15June2017 Jew in the City "Jew in the City Presents "The Sound of Silence" feat. The Maccabeats": The “Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel is a classic. But looking at the meaning behind the song, there is so much depth. You have a choice either the Cellphone, Internet and the Computer or Shabbat and family.

Art Garfunkel once summed up The Sound of Silence as "the inability of people to communicate with each other." Jew in the City discovered "the sound of silence" of 2017 and in collaboration with The Maccabeats will show you just how prophetic this nearly 50-year-old song is.

In a world obsessed with devices, it occurred to me that we are living in an age where silence dominates many situations. Silence between couples, silence between families, silence everywhere you turn as people tap, tap, tap on their devices. What an isolating existence.

But what if there was an antidote to silence? What if one day a week, people could put away phones, tablets and computers and actually see each other and communicate and laugh and live?

There is such a day. It is called Shabbos (Shabbat).

Sound of Silence originally performed by Simon and Garfunkel
Music: The Maccabeats http://maccabeats.com
Candelabra and tray by http://hazorfim.com
Director of Photography: Elie Gabor [email protected]
Executive Producer - Seth Feldman
Associate Producer - Sara Levine
Makeup - Louise Lerman @makeupbyloulerman
Keywords
addictionfacebooksocial mediatwittercell phoneshabbat
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