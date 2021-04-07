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Bribing You To Get Vaxxed? Don't Fall For It, They Will Kill You
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310 views • April 07, 2021
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Sources used in video:
60 minutes is total asshoe - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/florida-democrats-defend-desantis-against-attack-from-60-minutes_3762994.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-04-05-3&mktids=bb47af38b6573deb9e718ec9496c708a&est=JF7z7y0A%2FEN8viidsIyispd2NbiavqhtvpKld%2BR223ZwtLbV%2BzcLfH%2FrDzl9s7k%3D
60 minute edit - https://lidblog.com/60-minutes-deceptively-edits-desantis/
Paying you to get vaxxed - https://www.kinyradio.com/news/news-of-the-north/cash-prizes-for-vaccine-shots/ Thanks Jeremy
Italy mandates vaccines to all healthcare workers - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/italy-mandates-covid-19-shots-all-its-healthcare-workers
UK to roll out vaccine passports - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/uk-roll-out-covid-passports-sporting-and-music-events
Hawaii tries passport idea - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/hawaii-unveils-covid-passports-inter-island-travel
Hawaii pushes back against passports - https://mauinow.com/2021/04/02/maui-vaccine-passport-program-not-expected-to-gain-support-mayor-hopeful-for-second-test-proposal/
POS WEF Schwab - https://humansarefree.com/2021/04/klaus-schwab-unvaccinated-people-threat-to-humanity.html
Nano Particles in masks and swabs - https://www.bitchute.com/video/m7YVknn3lDgF/ 52:11-53:08
Morgellans disease pictures - http://morgellonsdiseaseawareness.com/morgellons_photo_galleries/morgellons_fibers_in_skin
More Morgellans photos - http://morgellonsdiseaseawareness.com/morgellons_photo_galleries
Spain passes draconian mask rules - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/spain-passes-law-mandating-face-masks-even-while-swimming-sea
Mask Mandate fail - https://lidblog.com/states-without-mask-mandates/
Belgium lifts all restrictions - https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/belgium-all-news/162742/belgium-must-lift-all-covid-19-measures-withing-30-days-brussels-court-rules-verlinden-human-rights-league-ministerial-decree-penalty-civil-safety-act-pandemic-law-coronavirus/
Yellen paying back her puppet masters - https://www.independentsentinel.com/yes-she-is-that-stupid-yellen-wants-a-global-minimum-tax-for-corporations/
FBI is corrupt - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-raids-business-renting-anonymous-safety-deposit-boxes-forces-customers-reveal
Solar flares to shut off power - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9428993/Solar-storm-appeared-like-great-fire-1582-hit-Earth-experts-warn.html
Fauic is an idiot - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/can-confusing-not-really-quite-sure-fauci-texas-covid-cases-dropping-despite-ignoring-advice-masks-social-distancing-video/
Locomotive expert? - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/pj-gladnick/2021/04/04/politico-refers-hunter-biden-noted-locomotive-expert
Father lessons -https://twitter.com/DudespostingWs/status/1379151710648737792
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1379249989302460422
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
60 minutes is total asshoe - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/florida-democrats-defend-desantis-against-attack-from-60-minutes_3762994.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-04-05-3&mktids=bb47af38b6573deb9e718ec9496c708a&est=JF7z7y0A%2FEN8viidsIyispd2NbiavqhtvpKld%2BR223ZwtLbV%2BzcLfH%2FrDzl9s7k%3D
60 minute edit - https://lidblog.com/60-minutes-deceptively-edits-desantis/
Paying you to get vaxxed - https://www.kinyradio.com/news/news-of-the-north/cash-prizes-for-vaccine-shots/ Thanks Jeremy
Italy mandates vaccines to all healthcare workers - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/italy-mandates-covid-19-shots-all-its-healthcare-workers
UK to roll out vaccine passports - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/uk-roll-out-covid-passports-sporting-and-music-events
Hawaii tries passport idea - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/hawaii-unveils-covid-passports-inter-island-travel
Hawaii pushes back against passports - https://mauinow.com/2021/04/02/maui-vaccine-passport-program-not-expected-to-gain-support-mayor-hopeful-for-second-test-proposal/
POS WEF Schwab - https://humansarefree.com/2021/04/klaus-schwab-unvaccinated-people-threat-to-humanity.html
Nano Particles in masks and swabs - https://www.bitchute.com/video/m7YVknn3lDgF/ 52:11-53:08
Morgellans disease pictures - http://morgellonsdiseaseawareness.com/morgellons_photo_galleries/morgellons_fibers_in_skin
More Morgellans photos - http://morgellonsdiseaseawareness.com/morgellons_photo_galleries
Spain passes draconian mask rules - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/spain-passes-law-mandating-face-masks-even-while-swimming-sea
Mask Mandate fail - https://lidblog.com/states-without-mask-mandates/
Belgium lifts all restrictions - https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/belgium-all-news/162742/belgium-must-lift-all-covid-19-measures-withing-30-days-brussels-court-rules-verlinden-human-rights-league-ministerial-decree-penalty-civil-safety-act-pandemic-law-coronavirus/
Yellen paying back her puppet masters - https://www.independentsentinel.com/yes-she-is-that-stupid-yellen-wants-a-global-minimum-tax-for-corporations/
FBI is corrupt - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-raids-business-renting-anonymous-safety-deposit-boxes-forces-customers-reveal
Solar flares to shut off power - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9428993/Solar-storm-appeared-like-great-fire-1582-hit-Earth-experts-warn.html
Fauic is an idiot - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/can-confusing-not-really-quite-sure-fauci-texas-covid-cases-dropping-despite-ignoring-advice-masks-social-distancing-video/
Locomotive expert? - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/pj-gladnick/2021/04/04/politico-refers-hunter-biden-noted-locomotive-expert
Father lessons -https://twitter.com/DudespostingWs/status/1379151710648737792
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1379249989302460422
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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