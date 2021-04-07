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Bribing You To Get Vaxxed? Don't Fall For It, They Will Kill You
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

60 minutes is total asshoe - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/florida-democrats-defend-desantis-against-attack-from-60-minutes_3762994.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-04-05-3&mktids=bb47af38b6573deb9e718ec9496c708a&est=JF7z7y0A%2FEN8viidsIyispd2NbiavqhtvpKld%2BR223ZwtLbV%2BzcLfH%2FrDzl9s7k%3D

60 minute edit - https://lidblog.com/60-minutes-deceptively-edits-desantis/

Paying you to get vaxxed - https://www.kinyradio.com/news/news-of-the-north/cash-prizes-for-vaccine-shots/ Thanks Jeremy

Italy mandates vaccines to all healthcare workers - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/italy-mandates-covid-19-shots-all-its-healthcare-workers

UK to roll out vaccine passports - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/uk-roll-out-covid-passports-sporting-and-music-events

Hawaii tries passport idea - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/hawaii-unveils-covid-passports-inter-island-travel

Hawaii pushes back against passports - https://mauinow.com/2021/04/02/maui-vaccine-passport-program-not-expected-to-gain-support-mayor-hopeful-for-second-test-proposal/

POS WEF Schwab - https://humansarefree.com/2021/04/klaus-schwab-unvaccinated-people-threat-to-humanity.html

Nano Particles in masks and swabs - https://www.bitchute.com/video/m7YVknn3lDgF/ 52:11-53:08

Morgellans disease pictures - http://morgellonsdiseaseawareness.com/morgellons_photo_galleries/morgellons_fibers_in_skin

More Morgellans photos - http://morgellonsdiseaseawareness.com/morgellons_photo_galleries

Spain passes draconian mask rules - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/spain-passes-law-mandating-face-masks-even-while-swimming-sea

Mask Mandate fail - https://lidblog.com/states-without-mask-mandates/

Belgium lifts all restrictions - https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/belgium-all-news/162742/belgium-must-lift-all-covid-19-measures-withing-30-days-brussels-court-rules-verlinden-human-rights-league-ministerial-decree-penalty-civil-safety-act-pandemic-law-coronavirus/

Yellen paying back her puppet masters - https://www.independentsentinel.com/yes-she-is-that-stupid-yellen-wants-a-global-minimum-tax-for-corporations/

FBI is corrupt - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-raids-business-renting-anonymous-safety-deposit-boxes-forces-customers-reveal

Solar flares to shut off power - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9428993/Solar-storm-appeared-like-great-fire-1582-hit-Earth-experts-warn.html

Fauic is an idiot - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/can-confusing-not-really-quite-sure-fauci-texas-covid-cases-dropping-despite-ignoring-advice-masks-social-distancing-video/

Locomotive expert? - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/pj-gladnick/2021/04/04/politico-refers-hunter-biden-noted-locomotive-expert

Father lessons -https://twitter.com/DudespostingWs/status/1379151710648737792

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1379249989302460422


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