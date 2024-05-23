An Intentional Call To Action: "Deliver Us From Evil"

Oklahoma Senate Bill 426 is legislation that would forever protect Oklahomans from having to obey supranational dictates from organizations such as the World Health Organization, the World Economic Fund and the United Nations. Follow us at micmeow.com!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.