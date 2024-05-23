Create New Account
An Intentional Call To Action: "Deliver Us From Evil"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Published 16 hours ago

Oklahoma Senate Bill 426 is legislation that would forever protect Oklahomans from having to obey supranational dictates from organizations such as the World Health Organization, the World Economic Fund and the United Nations. Follow us at micmeow.com!


