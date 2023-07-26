Testing and Filtering Your Water - The Corbett Report

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If you're a regular Corbett Reporteer, then by now you're aware of the danger to human health caused by water fluoridation. But are you aware of the chlorine and other potentially toxic and carcinogenic substances in your tap water? And are you aware of your options for filtering your water and how to test to make sure you're getting all of the particulates out? Join James today as he talks to a water expert and answers some basic questions about testing and filtering your water.
The original report https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-water/
The Corbett Report https://www.corbettreport.com