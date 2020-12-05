Mother of God - Earthquakes, Solar Events, Space Bodies

Pray, My children, pray; the earth will shake in the North with great force; pray for California, pray for Canada.Pray, My children, pray; in the South the earth will be severely shaken, taking its inhabitants by surprise.Pray, My children, pray; in Europe and Asia the earth will move. Pray especially for Japan.Pray, My children; from space a celestial body is approaching that will keep humanity in suspense.Pray, My children, pray; the earth will awaken in the Ring of Fire.Pray, My children, pray; time is accelerating and evil is increasing its pressure on humanity in order to make itself felt.---------------LIVE EARTHQUAKES MAP---------------Jesus said: “My people, I cannot stress enough how important it is to pray for your President to win this election. The demons and evil people have gone all out with every fraud possible to beat your President. There are not enough people praying for this intention. This is why I have to depend on My prayer warriors to step up and stand your ground, if you want to keep your freedoms. PLEASE DOUBLE YOUR PRAYERS FOR YOUR PRESIDENT TO WIN. If you pray three rosaries a day, then you need to pray six rosaries a day. You are dealing with cheating, crooked people, so you are in a spiritual battle. Your rosary is your best weapon against this evil, fraudulent election, so you need more prayers to allow the courts to overturn the illegal ballots. Give thanks for your freedoms, but keep doubling your prayer efforts until the Trump lawyers can secure a victory.”johnleary.com