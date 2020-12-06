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Vaccine Induced Polio - Ugandan Kids Die by the 1,000's!!!!
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439 views • December 06, 2020
Listen up people - this is how they really work at killing/depopulating the planet in the open! The same play book too - say that you want to help the kids in poor poor Africa - give them deadly vaccines - do not spend any money on the serious disease that you could easily mitigate - go after the people telling the truth by bankrupting them; spreading lies about them; threaten them with death and/or imprisonment - bribe them!
Same play book - same bad actors - W.H.O. UNICEF USAID et al
Same play book - same bad actors - W.H.O. UNICEF USAID et al
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