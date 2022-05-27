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The Purpose of Unconsciousness pt. 1
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27 views • May 27, 2022
Joe LaValley, the Planetary Governor of Earth speaks on the Purpose of Unconsciousness. People often seek enlightenment and ‘full Self consciousness’. They don’t realize that God has purposes and perfections for unconsciousness and this being a dualistic world where we have so many contrasts. WHY do we have both consciousness and unconsciousness? Here we look into that. BTW, in our dreams we integrate and use both for they each have their reasons for existence.
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