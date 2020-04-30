DR ANDREW KAUFMAN - UNMASKING THE LIES AROUND COVID-19: FACTS VS FICTION OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

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Watch the full UNCENSORED episode for FREE on our website here: londonreal.tv/kaufman
Dr. Andrew Kaufman, the American medical doctor, Professor of psychiatry, molecular biologist, and expert witness.
He studied at Duke, M.I.T, and the Medical University of South Carolina, where he conducted and published original research, and lectured to students, residents, and fellows.
throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Kaufman has contradicted the mainstream media, by stating that the coronavirus is NOT causing a new disease, that there is no evidence of increased mortality, and that modern medicine is the leading cause of death.
Today I’m looking forward to an uncensored conversation about the COVID-19 pandemic, the science behind the virus, and the global erosion of civil liberties.
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