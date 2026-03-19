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"We're less certain of the positions of Iranian leadership and their intentions than we were 60 days ago, correct?"
Tulsi Gabbard: "That's an accurate assessment."
Tulsi is then asked about her testifying and confirming that the late Ayatollah Khamenei issued a fatwa banning nuclear weapons in 2003. She is also questioned about his son, who is seen as a more hardline figure than his father. Additionally, she claims that Mojtaba Khamenei was severely injured.