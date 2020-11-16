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Dr. Theresa Tam's Message to Canadians - Communist Propaganda Style - Nov. 13, 2020
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140 views • November 16, 2020
If you lived in Eastern Europe during communism, doesn't this look and sound familiar to you?
Dr. Theresa Tam
The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada
Dr. Theresa Tam
The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada
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