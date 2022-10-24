FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 2 Samuel 22:21-27, Sabbath: 20221022

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

2 Samuel 22:21-27, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, October 22, 2022

O my JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD my PEACE, the Glorious, Merciful, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Holy Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, shed to redeem me.

Heavenly Father, in gratitude for Your daily Providential Protections, I will testify to other Saints that:

21 You, my JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD rewarded me according to my righteousness through the Righteousness of my LORD Jesus Christ; according to the cleanness of my hands You, my ADONAI, the LORD GOD have recompensed me.

22 Through Your Holy Spirit’s Power, I have diligently heeded Your Commandments to obey them, I have kept Your Ways, and have not wickedly departed from You, my EL-ELYON, my MOST HIGH GOD.

23 For all Your judgments are before me; and as for Your statutes, I did not depart from them by Your Grace and Mercy.

24 Through union with my LORD Jesus, I am also blameless before You, my ELOHIM, the LORD my GOD and I keep myself from my iniquity.

25 Therefore, You my JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS has recompensed me according to my righteousness in Christ, according to my cleanness in Your Eyes.

26 Glorious Father, with the merciful You show Yourself merciful; with a blameless man or woman, You show Yourself blameless;

27 My JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, my LORD GOD who SANCTIFIES, with the pure You show Yourself pure; and with the willfully disobedient You are grieved and call on him or her to repent.

Thank You, my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER, for Your daily Providential Blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Samuel 22:21-27, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *