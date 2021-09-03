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Journalisme du monde d'Avant (1994) : Jean-Claude Bourret balançait...
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11 views • September 03, 2021
Pour ne pas oublier que dans le monde d'avant, l'intégrité professionnelle était une réalité.
*** PÉPITE ! ***
Quand dans une émission de Ruquier en juin 1994, le journaliste Jean-Claude Bourret balançait la vérité à propos de la manipulation des masses : « Ce sont les grands groupes financiers internationaux qui nous manipulent »
Dans ce court documentaire, le journaliste relate son expérience au micro de Réinformation TV en mars 2017.
Source vidéo :
https://vimeo.com/517806284
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*** PÉPITE ! ***
Quand dans une émission de Ruquier en juin 1994, le journaliste Jean-Claude Bourret balançait la vérité à propos de la manipulation des masses : « Ce sont les grands groupes financiers internationaux qui nous manipulent »
Dans ce court documentaire, le journaliste relate son expérience au micro de Réinformation TV en mars 2017.
Source vidéo :
https://vimeo.com/517806284
=================================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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