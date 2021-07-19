London Freedom Day Protest 1yr ago 7-19-21 Police State Brutality & Arrests

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London Freedom Day Protest 1yr ago 7-19-21 Police State Brutality & ArrestCitizen Sydhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cIfD6X_z3E
Police Involvement During Protests Last Year
The Metropolitan Police brutally arrest innocent people during the Freedom Day protest of July 19th, 2021. There were more arrests than this, however these are the ones I have picked myself.