Hastings Peoples Council Terra Australis Workshop-4 - With Guest Speaker Alex

In this video Alex talks to the Hastings Peoples Council, Terra Australis Workshop group about the history of what we think of as Australia and how we got to this point where we are now.

More up to date info and templates visit;

https://thepeoplescourtofterraaustral...

https://herveybaycommonlaw.com

or Join us Thursday nights at 7.30pm EST (Australia) to find out more; https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86710448593



