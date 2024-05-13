Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hastings Peoples Council Terra Australis Workshop-4 - With Guest Speaker Alex
channel image
2Health$@Ranger9
0 Subscribers
15 views
Published 21 hours ago

In this video Alex talks to the Hastings Peoples Council, Terra Australis Workshop group about the history of what we think of as Australia and how we got to this point where we are now.

More up to date info and templates visit;

https://thepeoplescourtofterraaustral...

https://herveybaycommonlaw.com

or Join us Thursday nights at 7.30pm EST (Australia) to find out more; https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86710448593


Keywords
the peoples court of terra australisfreeing your strawmanmoving from the public to the private

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket