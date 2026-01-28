TURNING POINT USA WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES ERIKA KIRK❗

#ErikaKirk #conspiracy#truth





TPUSA Has Been Taken Over By MOSSAD! - Says New Whistleblower





Multiple whistleblowers have come forward to allege that Turning Point USA has been infiltrated by Israeli intelligence-linked operatives, pointing to leadership changes and the sudden appearance of staff with no public background. A former TPUSA representative claims he was questioned about Israel and told that some staff were connected to Israeli intelligence, and that management ignored complaints.





A newer whistleblower has come forward to allege that the current leader, Erica Kirk, boasts about intelligence connections, hires opaque staff, and has family ties to defense and intelligence-adjacent industries, creating a culture of fear and silence inside the organization. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss how these claims relate to recent mass firings at TPUSA and argue the allegations now appear more credible and alarming.





