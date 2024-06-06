BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
STUPIDITY ☭ A POWERFUL FORCE IN HUMAN HISTORY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
27 views • 11 months ago

Are we in the midst of World War III? What's the role of fiction in human evolution? Why do we tend to overconsume food?


Big or small, every detail in our behavior can be explained by looking at the past, from dietary choices to how we've used stories to advance. But if progress is narrative-driven, what comes next?


In Yuval's extended Brief But Spectacular take (@YuvalNoahHarari) he speaks on humanity's superpower, the paradox of wisdom and the relationship between government and war.


00:00 Intro

00:26 Common behaviors explained

02:05 Writing for children

03:44 Humanity's superpower

06:55 The paradox of wisdom

08:00 Artificial intelligence

09:37 World War III


(This episode was filmed in March 2024)


Brief But Spectacular is an Emmy-nominated interview series that airs weekly on PBS NewsHour. These short-form episodes present an in-depth look at a variety of compelling guests and ideas. Since 2015, the series has profiled over 300 subjects on a variety of topics, such as the healthcare crisis, immigration, mass incarceration, systemic racism, and mental illness.


These powerful narratives put personal faces on complex issues and provide a window into the human condition. The intention of the series is to elicit empathy from the viewer by presenting original voices on universal subjects and inviting the audience to walk in someone else’s shoes.


Learn more about the team behind these amazing interviews: https://www.secondpeninsula.com/work/brief-but-spectacular


#Humanity #GlobalIssues #HumanEvolution

stupidityhuman historyyuval noah hararihomo capensismulti pronged attackpowerful force
