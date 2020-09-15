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INVASION ON CHESTNUT RIDGE [2017] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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188 views • September 15, 2020
The incredible story of one of the more bizarre places in America (Chestnut Ridge, Pennsylvania), and the unusual activity that has taken place there for decades.
"INVASION" highlights about a dozen cases revealing the amazing range of America's best known and less known phenomena of high strangeness centered in Pennsylvania's notorious Chestnut Ridge region. Included is the jaw-dropping Kecksburg Incident, with military aiming guns at farmers and their women and children assembling at a "meteor" crash site that clearly was something else altogether, and witnessed --from flight, to impact, to smoking ruins and military retrieval-- by a couple hundred people over a 24-hour period at the height of America's Red Scare/Cold War. This film goes on to feature six or seven credible eye-witnesses of the range of phenomena that are still occurring in the active region centered in Pennsylvania. Most of the witnesses are now elders, and many have never spoken of the often terrifying events outside the family. From upright giant canids to giant apes/Bigfoot, to other cryptids...and to the lesser known Kecksburg UFO, the quiet frankness of everyday people whose belief systems were changed forever by witnessing, among family and neighbors fascinating to frightening encounter, it's worthwhile to see for yourself.
These farmers, a school teacher, a guy who investigated UFOs since the 60s when he was a kid, they typically state up front that they are finally able to speak because they no longer need to protect their families from ridicule, and as one witness says, "worse". That many BigFoot sightings in this rural area were closely accompanied by, and clearly interacting with unidentifiable lights --orb-sized to much larger-- has been under-reported, and was one of the standouts among this huge range of phenomena.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Invasion on Chestnut Ridge on Tubi TV
https://tubitv.com/movies/491685/invasion_on_chestnut_ridge
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
"INVASION" highlights about a dozen cases revealing the amazing range of America's best known and less known phenomena of high strangeness centered in Pennsylvania's notorious Chestnut Ridge region. Included is the jaw-dropping Kecksburg Incident, with military aiming guns at farmers and their women and children assembling at a "meteor" crash site that clearly was something else altogether, and witnessed --from flight, to impact, to smoking ruins and military retrieval-- by a couple hundred people over a 24-hour period at the height of America's Red Scare/Cold War. This film goes on to feature six or seven credible eye-witnesses of the range of phenomena that are still occurring in the active region centered in Pennsylvania. Most of the witnesses are now elders, and many have never spoken of the often terrifying events outside the family. From upright giant canids to giant apes/Bigfoot, to other cryptids...and to the lesser known Kecksburg UFO, the quiet frankness of everyday people whose belief systems were changed forever by witnessing, among family and neighbors fascinating to frightening encounter, it's worthwhile to see for yourself.
These farmers, a school teacher, a guy who investigated UFOs since the 60s when he was a kid, they typically state up front that they are finally able to speak because they no longer need to protect their families from ridicule, and as one witness says, "worse". That many BigFoot sightings in this rural area were closely accompanied by, and clearly interacting with unidentifiable lights --orb-sized to much larger-- has been under-reported, and was one of the standouts among this huge range of phenomena.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Invasion on Chestnut Ridge on Tubi TV
https://tubitv.com/movies/491685/invasion_on_chestnut_ridge
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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