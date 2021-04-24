We Have Commitment to Taiwan Under Taiwan Relations Act To Make Sure Taiwan Has Ability To Defend Itself

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4/11/2021 Blinken: We have a commitment to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act, to make sure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself and to make sure that we’re sustaining peace and security in the western Pacific. It would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change that status quo by force.