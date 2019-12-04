Dems Rush Full House Impeachment & Secretly Consider Dirty Trick Of Overcharging Trump - 1694-6P

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GUEST: OUTLAW MORGAN
E-Militia Article: Dems Rush Full House Impeachment & Secretly Consider Dirty Trick Of Overcharging Trump – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/78z830pYNMP
GUEST: Outlaw Morgan is a politically incorrect raw truth spewer who isn't concerned about your feelings. Be warned that if you are easily butt hurt or offended you will need therapy. On his viral popular FaceBook Page Outlaw Morgan says his interest include Family, Motorcycles, Bass Fishing, Grilling, Cooking, Fire Pits, Beer & America — and American he is — Morgan exploded on the scene in 2016 and has built an impressive following on social media platforms using Humor to tell his listeners the truth about today’s American Politics .. A highly respected activist and speaker on the Right & hated by the left Outlaw Morgan continues to be a voice for the American common man and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/outlawmorgan/ WebSite: https://outlawmorgan.com/
B4IN Article: Dems Rush Full House Impeachment & Secretly Consider Dirty Trick Of Overcharging Trump | Politics http://ow.ly/E2Yp30pYNXV
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