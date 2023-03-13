Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Catherine Austin Fitts: Clues to Recapture Individual Freedom and Ditch the Control Grid
86 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published 19 hours ago |

Aga Wilson interviewed Catherine Austin Fitts an American investment banker based in Tennessee. The main subject is different ways of getting rid of the globalist control grid by building a new community structure. The Amish people have been successful for a long time and could inspire many freedom lovers. Avoiding any civil contract is one factor.

Catherine Austin Fitts: Solari.com

NewsVoiceTV.com (www.newsvoice.se) is an Independent News and Debate Channel
Please support our work: https://newsvoice.se/donate/
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyVHrrZSJN8

Keywords
agenda 2030digital currencydigital id

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket