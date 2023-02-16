Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A North Carolina Nonprofit Says They Have Seen a 38% Increase In The Number Of People Needing Grocery Assistance.
33 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

A North Carolina Nonprofit Says They Have Seen a 38% Increase In The Number Of People Needing Grocery Assistance.

"As Food Prices Go Up, So Does The Number Of People Who Are Hungry."

Keywords
assistancenonprofitincrease ina north carolinasays they have seen a 38 percentthe number of people needing grocery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket