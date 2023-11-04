Create New Account
Johnny Vaxx - H-ea-urt
HonkFM
Published Yesterday

https://honkfm.com/94/johnny-vaxx-h-ea-urt

Lyrics:

I vaxxed myself, today
To see if it still kills

Try an focus on the clots
the only thing, that's real

The needle tears a hole
The old familiar pain
Try and cope and sneed away
But I fucked, everything

Why am I so dumb
My unvaxxed friend?
Everyone who's vaxxed
Goes away, in the end

And I have all the shots
My arteries are clogged
I will grab my chest
I know my death will hurt

I wear my mask of shame
Upon my onions stained face
Full of programmed thoughts
I cannot unsnare

Beneath the stains of of time
My life will disappear
You are still unvaxxed
I'm no longer here

Why am I so dumb?
My unvaxxed friend?
Everyone who's vaxxed
Goes away, in the end

And I have all the shots
My arteries are clogged
I will grab my chest
I know my death will hurt

If I could vax again
A million shots a day
I would still gets clots
I would still, be gay

