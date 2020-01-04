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Prince of the Air (Satan) From the Names of Satan Series on the Bible Talk Show on the You Tube
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23 views • January 04, 2020
Satan is called a prince because he is a ruler and possesses power to manifest evil in the world through influencing people and commanding demons. “The air” in Ephesians 2:2 may refer to the invisible realm above the earth where Satan and his demons move and exist. This space, of course, is the location of the earth’s atmosphere or “air.”
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