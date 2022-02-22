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How Persistence Makes Leaders Winners
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10 views • February 22, 2022
For a leader that wants to consistently win, persistence is far more reaching and powerful. A leader uses persistence to achieve strong, dynamic and last change.
The change may be in the form of growth, the way you organize, or the goals you seek to achieve. It rarely has anything to do with the short-term focus of managers.
The anticipation of something bigger, better, and more far reaching being achieved is the motivation for this persistence. Leaders don’t just see big goals ahead. Leaders truly anticipate achieving those goals, however long it may take.
See more at: https://www.waynesharer.com/persistence-makes-leaders-winners
The change may be in the form of growth, the way you organize, or the goals you seek to achieve. It rarely has anything to do with the short-term focus of managers.
The anticipation of something bigger, better, and more far reaching being achieved is the motivation for this persistence. Leaders don’t just see big goals ahead. Leaders truly anticipate achieving those goals, however long it may take.
See more at: https://www.waynesharer.com/persistence-makes-leaders-winners
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