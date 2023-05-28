Silenced - A BANNED Documentary by Tommy Robinson

A British High Court issued an order prohibiting the public release of Tommy Robinson's film Silenced. Now that it has been leaked online, Tommy faces 2 years in prison.
Once you watch it, you'll know why they wanted it SILENCED.
#silencedthefilm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.