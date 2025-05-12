❗️Libya: Top security official killed as clashes erupt in Tripoli

Clashes continue as rival factions reportedly take over SSA camp site

❗️ Top security official killed as clashes erupt in Tripoli – reports

Libya’s Abdelghani al-Kikli, head of the Stability Support Apparatus, was reportedly killed during armed clashes with the 444th Combat Brigade in southern Tripoli, local media cited military sources.

The fighting, which erupted during failed de-escalation talks, has spread to the Abu Salim district, injuring several and triggering panic.





🔸 Mitiga Airport evacuated, flights diverted to Misrata

🔸 University of Tripoli suspends classes

🔸 Education Ministry halts schools across Greater Tripoli

🔸 Interior Ministry urges residents to stay indoors

The UN has warned of a dangerous deterioration in security.

Footage from social media

Social media is flooding with new footage from Tripoli, where heavy gunfire and clashes have erupted following the killing of Abdelghani al-Kikli, head of Libya’s Stability Support Apparatus.

Armed militants seize Stability Support Apparatus camp in Tripoli – reports