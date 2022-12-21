Communism Only Benefits a Small Group of Elites at the Cost of Billions of People

https://gnews.org/articles/606071
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Vito Glazers, the founder of Glazers Media: Communism is only very good for the small people at the top, for Wall Street, banks and for the very small group of elites that's benefiting from it, at the cost of millions, maybe even billions of people.
