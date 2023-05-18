Doctors were given bonus checks of $250,000 if 70% of patients were vaccinated, Peter McCullough, MD

“An average doctor has 2,000 Blue Cross / Blue Shield patients in their [ practice. ] “If they got to over 70% [of those patients being] vaccinated, these doctors were getting bonus payments of $250,000.” “It’s terrible to think that doctors pushed an unsafe, ineffective vaccine in order to get these bonus checks.” Peter McCullough, MD, PhD tells Dan Ball on Real America on 18 April 2023.

The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2j2kpw-real-america-dan-ball-w-dr.-peter-mccullough-fda-removes-authorization-for-.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

