CENTCOM publishes footage of strikes on the smokestacks of tankers M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda after the ships entered the Iranian port in violation of the American naval blockade.

According to a statement from the Iranian Central Headquarters "Khatam al-Anbia", the ships were hit in the area of the city Jask in the province of Hormozgan and off the coast of Fujairah, UAE.

Adding:

President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran will continue seeking “friendly relations” with countries based on mutual respect and common interests while rejecting any form of “colonialism”.

“The policy of colonialism and exploitation will have no place in the future world,”

said Pezeshkian.

“Just as tolerance is rooted in our people’s culture, the struggle against oppression shines throughout the history of this land.”

Waiting for a response from the Whitehouse Clown in Chief

Adding, as a distraction:

The Pentagon has begun declassifying its UFO-related materials.

Epsteinite Department of War Crimes released the "first batch" of UFO files

Pete Kegsbreath, US War Crimes Secretary:

"The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency."

🐻If anyone wants to waste time: https://www.war.gov/UFO/

Among the 162 documents already published are old reports, photos, videos, witness statements, and materials from various agencies, including NASA, the FBI, and the Pentagon itself.

As an example, there is the testimony of a drone operator who reported a "linear object" with a very bright light in the sky in September 2023. There is also a photo from the moon in 1972, which shows three points in a triangular arrangement.