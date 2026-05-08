BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CENTCOM footage: Strikes on the smokestacks of tankers M/T Sea Star III & M/T Sevda after the ships entered the Iranian port
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1382 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • Today

CENTCOM publishes footage of strikes on the smokestacks of tankers M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda after the ships entered the Iranian port in violation of the American naval blockade.

According to a statement from the Iranian Central Headquarters "Khatam al-Anbia", the ships were hit in the area of the city Jask in the province of Hormozgan and off the coast of Fujairah, UAE.

Adding:

President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran will continue seeking “friendly relations” with countries based on mutual respect and common interests while rejecting any form of “colonialism”.

“The policy of colonialism and exploitation will have no place in the future world,”

 said Pezeshkian. 

“Just as tolerance is rooted in our people’s culture, the struggle against oppression shines throughout the history of this land.”

Waiting for a response from the Whitehouse Clown in Chief

Adding, as a distraction:

The Pentagon has begun declassifying its UFO-related materials.

Epsteinite Department of War Crimes released the "first batch" of UFO files

Pete Kegsbreath, US War Crimes Secretary:

"The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency."

🐻If anyone wants to waste time: https://www.war.gov/UFO/

Among the 162 documents already published are old reports, photos, videos, witness statements, and materials from various agencies, including NASA, the FBI, and the Pentagon itself.

As an example, there is the testimony of a drone operator who reported a "linear object" with a very bright light in the sky in September 2023. There is also a photo from the moon in 1972, which shows three points in a triangular arrangement.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. nears framework for Iran deal as Trump demands surrender of enriched uranium

U.S. nears framework for Iran deal as Trump demands surrender of enriched uranium

Willow Tohi
Spain’s Sanchez Urges EU to Activate Blocking Statute Against U.S. Sanctions on ICC

Spain’s Sanchez Urges EU to Activate Blocking Statute Against U.S. Sanctions on ICC

Garrison Vance
Trump’s War Trap: How His Ego Is Burning the World

Trump’s War Trap: How His Ego Is Burning the World

Mike Adams
Trump Says &#8220;Too Soon&#8221; for Iran Peace Deal Signing, Enrichment Dispute Continues

Trump Says “Too Soon” for Iran Peace Deal Signing, Enrichment Dispute Continues

Garrison Vance
UAE&#8217;s yuan threat reveals how Iran conflict is reshaping global finance

UAE’s yuan threat reveals how Iran conflict is reshaping global finance

Jacob Thomas
Democrats demand Trump disclose Israel&#8217;s nuclear arsenal, citing escalation risks in Iran war

Democrats demand Trump disclose Israel’s nuclear arsenal, citing escalation risks in Iran war

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy