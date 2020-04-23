© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Memories of a Political Prisoner - Prof. Chengiah Ragaven interviewed by Richard Grove
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • April 23, 2020
Professor Chengiah Ragaven was born in South Africa, and during Apartheid he was persona non grata and exiled by the South African Government.
During his exile, Chengiah learned how the system works from within, attending the University of London, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, and University of Sussex before moving to America.
Chengiah is interviewed by Richard Grove and Jitu Huntley, and throughout this 2 hour interview, there are nuggets of wisdom being distilled from someone who was survived oppression; and has crafted a life worthy of memorializing.
You can get Chengiah's book "Memories of a Political Prisoner" here: http://www.amazon.com/Apartheid-Studies-Memories-Political-Prisoner/dp/062049...
Would You Like to Know More?
MORE EPISODES of HISTORY... http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmmQ8peduhspYv4j-Cj6zppAO75vDP-_t
USEFUL LINKS
T&H dot com: http://www.TragedyandHope.com
T&H online Research & Development community: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/subscribe/
Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TragedyandHope
Watch on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TragedyandHopeMag
Subscribe to the Peace Revolution podcast produced by T&H: http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TragedyandHopeCommunications
Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theultimatehistorylesson
Screen The Ultimate History Lesson: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL463AA90FD04EC7A2
Link to Richard's brain model: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-brain/
ABOUT TRAGEDY AND HOPE: SUMMARY, PURPOSE, FORM, AND FUNCTION
Tragedy and Hope provides a portal through which individuals can discover, identify, and integrate useful tools, resources, and activities which stimulate and fortify Cognitive Liberty, providing primary sources, research, and educational methods which facilitate consciousness.
Tragedy and Hope's purpose is to enable individuals to research and form groups of independent thinkers to solve humanity's most pressing problems, by identifying the etiology (study of the cause-and-effect origins) and thus understanding our way toward the solutions we seek.
Tragedy and Hope's form and function (free to the public) enables hundreds-of-thousands of people around the world, to experience open-source education without upper-limits, and it is therein where the solutions are discovered- by making the problems truly known and understood at a root-cause level.
Tragedy and Hope creates, produces, and publishes educational content to help adults understand the world they live in and thereby, develop true self-confidence and serenity of mind; our content focuses on history, philosophy, economics, anthropology, science, communications, and every topic which pertains to learning how to survive and thrive in this world.
Tragedy and Hope is funded by those who tune-in to our productions, and the members of the Tragedy and Hope online critical thinking and research community, who subscribe after witnessing the value provided, and voluntarily deciding to contribute in a way to ensure we can continue producing educational media with integrity and consistency. Sacrifice the Tragedy, Preserve the Hope.
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-origins/
During his exile, Chengiah learned how the system works from within, attending the University of London, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, and University of Sussex before moving to America.
Chengiah is interviewed by Richard Grove and Jitu Huntley, and throughout this 2 hour interview, there are nuggets of wisdom being distilled from someone who was survived oppression; and has crafted a life worthy of memorializing.
You can get Chengiah's book "Memories of a Political Prisoner" here: http://www.amazon.com/Apartheid-Studies-Memories-Political-Prisoner/dp/062049...
Would You Like to Know More?
MORE EPISODES of HISTORY... http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmmQ8peduhspYv4j-Cj6zppAO75vDP-_t
USEFUL LINKS
T&H dot com: http://www.TragedyandHope.com
T&H online Research & Development community: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/subscribe/
Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TragedyandHope
Watch on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TragedyandHopeMag
Subscribe to the Peace Revolution podcast produced by T&H: http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TragedyandHopeCommunications
Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theultimatehistorylesson
Screen The Ultimate History Lesson: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL463AA90FD04EC7A2
Link to Richard's brain model: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-brain/
ABOUT TRAGEDY AND HOPE: SUMMARY, PURPOSE, FORM, AND FUNCTION
Tragedy and Hope provides a portal through which individuals can discover, identify, and integrate useful tools, resources, and activities which stimulate and fortify Cognitive Liberty, providing primary sources, research, and educational methods which facilitate consciousness.
Tragedy and Hope's purpose is to enable individuals to research and form groups of independent thinkers to solve humanity's most pressing problems, by identifying the etiology (study of the cause-and-effect origins) and thus understanding our way toward the solutions we seek.
Tragedy and Hope's form and function (free to the public) enables hundreds-of-thousands of people around the world, to experience open-source education without upper-limits, and it is therein where the solutions are discovered- by making the problems truly known and understood at a root-cause level.
Tragedy and Hope creates, produces, and publishes educational content to help adults understand the world they live in and thereby, develop true self-confidence and serenity of mind; our content focuses on history, philosophy, economics, anthropology, science, communications, and every topic which pertains to learning how to survive and thrive in this world.
Tragedy and Hope is funded by those who tune-in to our productions, and the members of the Tragedy and Hope online critical thinking and research community, who subscribe after witnessing the value provided, and voluntarily deciding to contribute in a way to ensure we can continue producing educational media with integrity and consistency. Sacrifice the Tragedy, Preserve the Hope.
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-origins/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.