Presumably, a strike on a ship in the port of La Guaira, north of Caracas
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1344 followers
85 views • 1 day ago

Presumably, the result of a strike on a ship in the port of La Guaira, north of Caracas.

Adding:

Venezuela has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to US aggression, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Adding:

⚡️US Attorney General Pamela Bondi:

“Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York.

Nicolas Maduro is charged with conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of automatic weapons and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess automatic weapons and destructive devices against the United States.

They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”

Adding:

The Russian Foreign Ministry expresses concern regarding the possible kidnapping of Maduro and demands clarification of this situation. 

"Such actions, if they actually took place, represent an unacceptable infringement on the sovereignty of an independent state, respect for which is a key principle of international law," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Adding:

The situation in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

The roads and streets are practically empty, and one can only encounter a few pedestrians, drivers, and security patrols.

It's obvious that the population is either afraid of possible repeated actions by the US, or of street clashes between opponents and supporters of Maduro.

Adding:

In Latin America, they condemn the US strikes on Venezuela and the seizure of power by Maduro.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva called these actions "the most serious infringement of the country's sovereignty and a dangerous precedent for the international community".

And Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, commenting on the US strikes on Venezuela, published an article on the UN Charter:

"Article 2, paragraph 4 of the UN Charter states verbatim: All Members of the Organization in their international relations undertake to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, as well as from any other actions incompatible with the purposes of the UN".

Earlier, the US strikes were also condemned by the President of Colombia.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
