https://gettr.com/post/p261rmo4075
01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】The CCP would overhaul the Fire Protection Law, to incorporate it into national security measures and the national defence system. Because they realize that the Flame Revolution we are raising will shake its foundations. We need to set up the flame revolution before the vaccine disaster comes.
01/22/2023【2023春节大直播】中共要全面修改消防法，将其列入国家安全措施，纳入国防系统。因为他们意识到我们兴起的火焰革命将会动摇其根基。我们要在疫苗灾难到来之前把火焰革命给立起来。
