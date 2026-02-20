BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Bright Videos News, Feb 20, 2026 – Glyphosate’s Dark Nazi Origins, Iran War Global Catastrophe and Interviews on Anarcho-Liberty
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48225 followers
3701 views • 1 day ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Interview with Charlie Robinson and Patrick Henningsen (0:10)

- History and Impact of Glyphosate (2:49)

- Bright Answers AI Research Engine (55:23)

- China's Advanced Robotics and AI Capabilities (1:02:52)

- Impact of a US Attack on Iran (1:03:13)

- Food Security and Local Agriculture (1:04:35)

- Regulatory Capture and Corporate Malfeasance (1:04:57)

- Detoxification and Dietary Changes (1:05:14)

- Global Economic and Financial Implications (1:05:32)

- Geopolitical Realignment and Military Conflict (1:15:42)

- Impact of Closing the Strait of Hormuz (1:23:21)

- Global Economic and Social Impact (1:29:45)

- Political and Social Consequences (1:37:04)

- Labor Markets and Unemployment (1:43:10)

- Escalation of Conflict (1:47:14)

- Solutions and Preparedness (1:51:11)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (2:37:00)


