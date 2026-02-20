Bright Videos News, Feb 20, 2026 – Glyphosate’s Dark Nazi Origins, Iran War Global Catastrophe and Interviews on Anarcho-Liberty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
- Interview with Charlie Robinson and Patrick Henningsen (0:10)
- History and Impact of Glyphosate (2:49)
- Bright Answers AI Research Engine (55:23)
- China's Advanced Robotics and AI Capabilities (1:02:52)
- Impact of a US Attack on Iran (1:03:13)
- Food Security and Local Agriculture (1:04:35)
- Regulatory Capture and Corporate Malfeasance (1:04:57)
- Detoxification and Dietary Changes (1:05:14)
- Global Economic and Financial Implications (1:05:32)
- Geopolitical Realignment and Military Conflict (1:15:42)
- Impact of Closing the Strait of Hormuz (1:23:21)
- Global Economic and Social Impact (1:29:45)
- Political and Social Consequences (1:37:04)
- Labor Markets and Unemployment (1:43:10)
- Escalation of Conflict (1:47:14)
- Solutions and Preparedness (1:51:11)
- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (2:37:00)
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore