The Western Media tells you "Ukraine is winning" (again)



More last messages from Zelensky's conscripts, hiding in the basements of strategically crucial Konstantinovka.



The British, French and German media don't want you to see this from Ukrainians



⚡️Two Majors

Adding from Rybar, June 11th:

Lags over Konstantinovka📝



On the Konstantinovsky direction, Russian assault troops have achieved significant successes in Konstantinovka itself, organizing a "pocket" in the southwest part. On the western flank of the direction, the populated area of Rokoshnoe has been liberated, while in the neighboring Dolgaia Valley battles continue.



🔻Where progress has been made:



▪️In the city's built-up area, Russian units have been operating confidently in its southwest part, cut off by the Krivy Toroz for some time. Another part of the industrial zone in the city center has been cleared of UAF presence, as well as high-rise buildings on the western outskirts.



▪️To the northwest, Russian fighters have managed to occupy the entire districts of Nikolaevka and Nakhalka, thus completing the formation of the pocket. There are still quite a few holdouts in the built-up area, and Russian units are searching for and eliminating scattered enemy groups.



▪️In the northeastern part of the city, behind the Krivy Toroz, the successes are somewhat more modest: Russian forces have advanced in the area of the city station and pushed the UAF back beyond the street of the Brothers Kotelnikovs.



▪️Small groups are still operating on a vast territory, but so far they have not been able to establish control over this part of the city due to the abundance of enemy drones, whose operators operate from the vicinity of Krasny and Chasovy Yar, where repeaters are installed on the heights.



▪️Reports have come from the western flank about the liberation of the populated area of Rokoshnoe by Russian troops.



▪️In the neighboring larger village of Dolgaia Valley, there is still a parity in the presence of small groups of both the Russian and UAF forces, but with the successes in Rokoshnoe, the tactical position of the Russian forces is improving.



❗️As we have repeatedly written, the main successes continue to occur in the southwestern part of the city, as the situation in the east is much more complicated due to the enemy's retention of control over the heights in Krasny and the outskirts of Chasovy Yar.



📌Even with the current successes in Konstantinovka, there is still much work to be done before advancing to the same Aleksandrovka-Druzhkovka. And we can't yet talk about the full liberation of Konstantinovka. Although units of the "South" group of forces are demonstrating outstanding successes - there have been no official announcements about the liberation of Konstantinovka.



