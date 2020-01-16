© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
International Law is a LIE: How History really works, How Nations are created...
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • January 16, 2020
Liberals and Jews says: Africa for the Africans ... Asia for the Asians ... But how does history really work? How do countries get created and how to races get to occupy areas which then later become known as theirs?
I discuss the big lie about "International Law" and how things really work.
I discuss the big lie about "International Law" and how things really work.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.